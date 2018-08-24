Look out. Construction ahead

Vandemark Road is closed as construction begins in front of the developing Love’s Travel Stop and Country Stores Inc. truck stop to open later this year in December. Assistant City Manager/Public Works Director Gary Clough said turns lanes are being added, along with the widening of Vandemark Road. The travel stop at the corner of Fair Road will include a gas station, convenience store, tire store, truck scales and semitrailer parking. Hardee’s fast food, Godfather’s Pizza and Chester’s Chicken restaurants will be inside of the convenience store.

Vandemark Road is closed as construction begins in front of the developing Love’s Travel Stop and Country Stores Inc. truck stop to open later this year in December. Assistant City Manager/Public Works Director Gary Clough said turns lanes are being added, along with the widening of Vandemark Road. The travel stop at the corner of Fair Road will include a gas station, convenience store, tire store, truck scales and semitrailer parking. Hardee’s fast food, Godfather’s Pizza and Chester’s Chicken restaurants will be inside of the convenience store. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/08/web1_IMG_1690.jpg Vandemark Road is closed as construction begins in front of the developing Love’s Travel Stop and Country Stores Inc. truck stop to open later this year in December. Assistant City Manager/Public Works Director Gary Clough said turns lanes are being added, along with the widening of Vandemark Road. The travel stop at the corner of Fair Road will include a gas station, convenience store, tire store, truck scales and semitrailer parking. Hardee’s fast food, Godfather’s Pizza and Chester’s Chicken restaurants will be inside of the convenience store. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News