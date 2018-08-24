On the agendas

Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education

PIQUA — The Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education will meet Monday, Aug. 27, at 6 p.m. in the Adams Board Room.

Items on the agenda include the superintendent’s report, accepting donations, approving revisions to board policies, approving out-of-state travel requests, approving personnel contracts, mentor stipends and OTES Student Learning Objectives Committee stipends and accepting resignations and retirements.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will meet on Monday, Aug. 27, at 6:30 p.m in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

Council will revisit the unfinished business about and then consider the adoption of an ordinance to establish the vacant property/building registration. It is expected for council to adopt two ordinances to assess the cost of unpaid utility charges and to amend an ordinance related to small cell facilities and wireless support structures in Sidney.

Council will be introduced an ordinance regarding the 2017 Ohio Fire Code.

It is expected for council to also adopt five resolutions, and they are:

• To suspend Tawawa Park’s hours from Friday, Sept. 14 through Sunday, Sept. 16., and suspend of the discharge of firearm and noise ordinances only associated with the event scheduled at the park Saturday, Sept. 15 and Sunday, Sept. 16;

• To authorize a payment for gas to Purvis Brothers Inc. which was not encumbered prior to contract or invoice date;

• To accept amounts and rates determined by the Budget Commission and to authorize the necessary tax levies and certify them to the county auditor;

• To accept the plat titled “Charles M. Cole lot split;”

• To accept the plat titled “Charles M. Cole lot subdivision-A;”

• To accept the plat titled “Hammer Survey;”

There will also be discussions on the feral cat trap neuter release (TNR) clinics and on the income tax levy updates.

Council will also go into an executive session to consider the purchase of property for public purposes and the employment of a public employee.

Jackson Center Village Council

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Village Council will meet on Monday, Aug. 27, at 7 p.m., at 122 E. Pike St. All meetings are open to the public.

Botkins Village Council

BOTKINS — The Botkins Village Council will meet on Tuesday, Aug. 28, at 7 p.m., in the Village Office Building. All meeting are open to the public.

Anna Village Council

ANNA — Anna Village Council will meet on Tuesday, Aug. 28, at 7 p.m., in the Village Hall. All meetings are open to the public.