125 years ago

Saturday, August 25, 1893

The organ and vocal recital by Miss Jessie Ayres Wilson at the First Presbyterian Church last evening was first class in every particular. Miss Wilson, who was the recipient of a gold medal at the College of Music at Cincinnati last term, showed herself to be an artist by her excellent rendition of every number on the organ.

100 years ago

Saturday, August 25, 1918

Nick Crusey, news-dealer, said today that because of the inability to obtain competent carriers, there will be no further home delivery of newspapers on Sundays. These papers may be picked up at the newsstand.

———

A large crowd was on hand this morning when 38 Shelby County men left for Camp Taylor, near Louisville, Ky. They were accompanied by the Sidney band as they marched from the courthouse to the B. & O. station where they boarded a special train.

75 years ago

Saturday, August 25, 1943

S.D. Ailes, superintendent of the Perry Centralized School, said today that the schools will open on Aug. 30 with a complete faculty of experienced and able teachers.

———

Plans for the installation of the old fire bell at the new city building are complete and the principal factor now remaining is to raise the necessary funds to pay for the improvement as the city funds are not sufficient to pay for the project.

50 years ago

Saturday, August 25, 1968

Charles J. Weiskittel, a Sidney native, has been presented the highest civilian award given by the U.S. Air Force. An experimental sheet metal modifier foreman with the Aeronautical Systems Division Directorate of Flight Test at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Weiskittel received the Exceptional Civilian Service award for his work on the Gunship II project.

25 years ago

Saturday, August 25, 1993

Princess Diana and her two sons went from the United Kingdom to the Magic Kingdom for a three-day visit to Walt Disney World. The princess and sons William, 11, and Harry, 8, arrived Tuesday, slipping through a back entrance to the Grand Floridian Resort luxury hotel, which is connected by rail and commuter boats to the park.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/08/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-16.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org