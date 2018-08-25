Rollover crash

A Houston firefighter helps flip a pickup truck that rolled over on state route 68 near its intersection with Russia-Versailles Road after first knocking over several mail boxes. It was a one vehicle accident shortly before 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25. The driver, who was the only occupant, refused treatment at the scene. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

