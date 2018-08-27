125 years ago

Monday, August 27, 1893

The Sidney public schools will open on Monday, Sept. 4 at 8:30 a.m. Owing to the fact that it is a legal holiday, nothing will be done beyond classification and enrollment of pupils and assignment of lessons. At 9:45 the school will adjourn for the remainder of the day.

100 years ago

Monday, August 27, 1918

At its meeting last evening, city council authorized a bond issue of $3,000 for the purpose of repairing, grading and graveling 15 of the city’s streets. The ordinance was passed an as emergency measure.

Rev. W.B. Love, pastor of the First Presbyterian Church, will report to Washington on Sept. 11 to do war work in and near the nation’s capital. His work will be largely under the Y.M.C.A.

75 years ago

Monday, August 27, 1943

Presently located in England, E.P. Sparks Jr., former practicing physician in this city, has been promoted to the rank of captain, according to word received here by his wife this week.

Mrs. Florence Carey has as her guest this week her daughter, Miss Mary Carey who graduated from Iowa State College, Iowa City, with the rating of yeoman 3rd class in the WAVES. The latter will leave next week to report for duty at her new assignment.

50 years ago

Monday, August 27, 1968

A former Shelby Countian, John W. Sherer, now of Xenia, has received the highest award given by the American Medical Technologists. Sherer is a 1958 graduate of Jackson Center High School. The national award is based on work in legislation, parliamentary procedure, correspondence with state and national officers and follow-through of duties.

25 years ago

Monday, August 27, 1993

New teachers in the Fairlawn Local School District are Melanie Wiford, high school science teacher; Heath Bennett, art teacher for grades K-12; Sherry Shoemaker, junior high English, reading and mathematics, Julie Stueve, reading; Beverly Kocher, general music for grades K-5; and Mark Riethman, high school science teacher.

A new associate pastor will begin his duties Monday at St. John Lutheran Church. Thomas Dankfelsen, 32, comes here after serving three years as an associate pastor at Pine Island, Minn., which is near Rochester, Minn. Prior to that, he was an associate pastor in a community north of Austin, Minn.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

