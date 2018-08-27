Jail sentences handed out in sex and drug cases in Common Pleas Court

SIDNEY — A Sidney man will now be a registered Tier II sex offender after being sentenced on underage sex-related charges in Shelby County Common Pleas Court last week.

Cameron N. Alexander, 23, 331 Sycamore Ave., was sentenced to 120 days in the Shelby County Jail on two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, both fourth-degree felonies. He will be part of the jail’s work release program when he reports to jail on Sept. 7.

Through a plea agreement with prosecutors, Alexander pleaded guilty to having sexual intercourse with a girl aged 13 to 14, four times between during the span of July 2016 and December 2017.

Judge James Stevenson ordered Alexander be declared a sex offender and must notify local authorities of his address every 180 days for the next 25 years. Upon serving the jail term, Alexander will be placed on five years of community control. He was also fined $400, assessed court costs, and, ordered to continue with sexual offender counseling.

A second city man will also have a short stay in the county jail.

John Knasel, 54, 926 Spruce Ave., was sentenced to 90 days in jail on each of two drug-related counts. The sentences were ordered to be served concurrently, or at the same time.

Stevenson suspended 60 days of each sentence if his $150 fine and court costs are paid within 30 days.

In a plea negotiation, Knasel had earlier pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted aggravated possession of drugs and attempted possession of criminal tools, both first-degree misdemeanors. He was arrested on March 9 in possession of methamphetamine.

A third Sidney man was also ordered incarcerated however, it was with the state penal system.

Bryan R. Sims, 50, 616 Lynn St., was sentenced to 18 months with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction on a charge of attempted trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony.

Sims had been found guilty of a probation violation when he tested positive for drugs while at the Shelby House and for not reporting to probation officers.

He was arrested on Sept. 5, 2017, while selling methamphetamine.

Cory Gross, 35, St. Marys, did not appear in court for his status conference. Stevenson forfeited the $5,000 bond Gross was free on and issued a warrant for his arrest.

On May 14, Gross was a passenger in a stolen car traveling north on Interstate 75 through Shelby County. He was arrested following a traffic stop and charged with receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony, and, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies.

He was also detained on outstanding warrants from Missouri and Mercer County.

Two cases ruled upon for Detroit man

In other cases:

• Marqueeze Knight, 23, Detroit, Michigan, faced the court’s ruling on two separate cases.

Knight was facing a probable cause hearing regarding an alleged probation violation. He had been placed on five years of community control on a charge of possession of drugs, a fourth-degree felony. He was also ordered to complete drug and alcohol counseling, fined $200 and to pay court costs.

Stevenson ordered community control be continued and assessed him the court costs.

In a second case, Knight was sentenced to five years of community control on a charge of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was also ordered to continue drug and alcohol counseling, successfully complete the Thinking for a Change program, was fined $200 and assessed court costs.

Stevenson approved the specification that called for the forfeiture of $285 in cash believed to be generated through criminal activity. His probation oversight was transferred to Michigan.

• Justin Daniel Luna, 30, Flat Gap, Kentucky, entered a plea of guilty to a plea negotiated charge of attempted possession of drugs, a first-degree misdemeanor. A motion to suppress evidence was withdrawn.

Luna was arrested on March 15 with marijuana. When he is sentenced on Oct. 15, Luna will face a maximum sentence of 180 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.

• Bayle L. Pennycuff, 27, 13880 Sharp Road, entered a guilty plea through plea negotiations to a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony at a recent status conference. She faces a maximum of 12 months in prison and a $2,500 fine when sentenced Oct. 16.

She was arrested on March 25 in possession of methamphetamines.

• Carissa Hankey, 32, at large, had her community control sanctions continued during a recent probation violation hearing. She was ordered to attend the Women’s Recovery Center then to reside at the Miami House in Troy.

She had originally been convicted on one count of trafficking in drugs, fourth-degree felony, and a charge of possession of criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony.

• Antoinette E. McNeal, 28, Toledo, pleaded guilty to a plea negotiated charge of improper handling of a firearm, a first-degree misdemeanor. It was also ordered her concealed carry permit be suspended.

McNeal was discovered with a handgun during a traffic stop by Anna Police on April 20.

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

