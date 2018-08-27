Putting a ring on her finger

SIDNEY — Members of United Tumbling Academy’s national championship All Stars Team Venom had just received their championship rings Sunday night when another ring ceremony unfolded before them.

They watched as their coach and gym owner, Abbey Kramer, of Shawnee, received a marriage proposal from her boyfriend of 2 1/2 years, Dane Mansfield, of Shawnee.

“I have three purposes at the gym,” said Manchester after the other coaches had spoken and rings were distributed. “I unload the laundry detergent. I unload the flowers and I’m punching bag when she’s stressed.

“I think you all know what Abbey puts into the gym — all the sacrifices for her family and your kids,” he said. “Some days she’s working 19 hour shifts. It’s been so cool for me to get to know everyone.

“So since this is a ring ceremony, I’ve got one more ring I’d like to include,” he said as he dropped to one knee and asked Kramer to marry him.

After receiving a “yes” response to his question, Mansfield said he couldn’t think of a better way to propose to Kramer.

“This is her life,” he said of the gym. “My family was here. Her family was her. Her gym family was here. She eats, breaths and lives at the gym. I couldn’t think of a better time to propose than at the ring ceremony.”

Kramer admitted she was shocked and surprised by the proposal.

“At first, I didn’t think anything about him talking. I thought maybe I had left something out,” said Kramer. “I’m still a little bit shocked. Usually no one can surprise me.”

Mansfield said he purchased the engagement ring on Kramer’s birthday and kept it hidden until Sunday night.

“I had it hidden behind my PlayStation,” he said.

“I’m good at covering my emotions,” said Kramer. “I’m still in shock. There was no question on what my answer would be. He’s the man for me. He makes me a better person.”

Dane Mansfield, left, proposes to his girlfriend Abbey Kramer, both of Shawnee, at the end of a ring presentation to the members of Kramer’s United Tumbling Academy national championship team Sunday, Aug. 26. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/08/web1_SDN082718Ring1-2.jpg Dane Mansfield, left, proposes to his girlfriend Abbey Kramer, both of Shawnee, at the end of a ring presentation to the members of Kramer’s United Tumbling Academy national championship team Sunday, Aug. 26. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Proposal tops ring ceremony at United Tumbling Academy

By Melanie Speicher mspeicher@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at937-538-4822.

