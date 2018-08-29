Quarter auction set for Sept. 16

SIDNEY — The Fairlawn High School After Prom Committee will be hosting its first Quarter Auction Fundraiser on Sunday, Sept. 16, at Fairlawn School at 18800 Johnston Road, Sidney in the Auditeria.

Doors will open at 1 p.m.; the auction will take place from 2 to 4 p.m.Entry fee is $5 per paddle; attendees are asked to bring quarters to play. For those wanting to bid on all auction items for a one-time fee, an “all-in” paddle will also be available for purchase.

Prizes to be auctioned off include a fire ring, hair and body care products, crock pots, Skyzone passes, cash prizes, gift certificates, and many more useful and fun items donated by area businesses.

Raffle tickets will also be sold at the event to purchase a chance for special prize drawings to be held that afternoon. Cost of raffle tickets will be $1 for one ticket, $3 for 5 tickets, or $10 for an arm length of tickets.

Concessions will be available for purchase which include items such as sandwiches, drinks, cookies, and chips. Present that day will be vendors representing products from Mary Kay, Thirty-One, Simply Homespun, Tastefully Simple, Spot On, Touchstone Crystal, Color Street Nails, HNB Designs, Paparazzi Jewelry, Damsels in Distress, LuLaRoe, Chalk Couture and more.

Anyone with questions or vendors still interested in participating in the event may contact Gretchen Hageman at 937-492-5930 or email her at hageman@fairlawn.k12.oh.us.