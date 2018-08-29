Stanley receives prison sentence

SIDNEY – His criminal history caught up with a Sidney man who was sentenced to 4 ½ years in prison Tuesday for his involvement in two felony cases involving drug-related charges.

Jeremy S. Stanley, 39, was ordered to the Ohio Department of Correction and Rehabilitation (ODRC) on three charges in Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

In other cases, ruled upon Tuesday, several defendants were handed jail time by Judge James Stevenson.

Stevenson sentenced Stanley to 11 months in prison on a charge of possession of criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony, and, 18 months on one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. Those sentences will be served concurrently, or at the same time.

A third charge netted Stanley a 36-month sentence for illegal conveyance of a prohibited item onto the grounds of a detention facility, a third-degree felony. That term will be served consecutively, or after the other two charges.

On April 27, Stanley was arrested for being part of a vehicle chase from deputies. While being booked into jail, deputies discovered a plastic bag that contained six different drugs.

Before the sentencing, Stanley’s attorney, Shelby County Public Defender Andrew Venters, asked Stevenson for leniency due to his client battling a lifelong drug addiction, his gaining counseling in the Shelby County Jail, and, being responsible for his ill father’s daily care.

Shelby County Prosecutor Tim Sell spoke of Stanley’s extensive criminal record and being active in the local drug trafficking community. He said Stanley has been charged with a felony every year of his adult life and said that a prison term was appropriate.

Stevenson told Stanley he had reviewed his record noting he has been involved in criminal and drug activity since the age of 12. He reminded Stanley how his criminal activity effects his family motioning to the defendant’s father who was in the courtroom.

The judge also ordered Stanley forfeit $1,881 in cash confiscated as drug sale profits in both cases.

In another case, Stevenson ordered Larry Napier, 35, at large, to served 2 ½ years with the ODRC on a charge of attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony. He was also fined $400 and assessed the court costs.

Napier was found guilty of striking a woman repeatedly with a sheathed knife and a pry bar on May 6.

Bryan Matthew Ward, 30, 42 S. Miami St., Fort Loramie, was sentenced to 17 months in prison on one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. He was also fined $300 and assessed court costs.

Prior to the court being called to order, Ward’s wife, the victim, and his 11-year-old daughter, had hand-written letters of support for Ward sent to the judge’s chambers.

Before being sentenced in open court, public defender Andrew Venters asked Stevenson for a lighter sentence, so Ward could care for his family. Ward told the judge that he is seeking help with his anger issues and that prison life would worsen those issues.

Sell said Ward has a defined history of domestic violence. He said the charge was originally a third-degree felony but lessened “at the insistence of the victim,” which could have resulted in more jail time.

Stevenson acknowledged reading the letters submitted earlier then told Ward he has had three previous domestic violence felony convictions and assaulted his wife as their children were present, in this case.

He told Ward that he continues to get letters of support from the people he victimized, but people must be held accountable for their actions.

On May 29, Ward grabbed his wife by the throat, dragged her, head butted her, and slammed her head into a door.

Catie Jo Donson, 22, at large, was ordered to serve 12 months with the ODRC’s Reformatory for Women in Marysville as the result of a probation violation.

According to online court records, Donson tested positive for alcohol consumption and for not residing where she told probation officers she would be.

Donson was originally found guilty of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. She was found with Methamphetamine during a Jan. 30 arrest.

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

