125 years ago

Thursday, August 30, 1893

At a meeting of the Neal post last night it was decided to go to the G.A.R. national encampment at Indianapolis over the C.H. & D. railroad.

100 years ago

Thursday, August 30, 1918

At Lockington, where the conservancy directors are carrying out extensive work in connection with the plans for flood prevention, a school is to be established to provide instruction for children of families who will live at the dam site. Schools will be provided at all the five locations where dams are being built so there will be no over-crowding of the public schools.

75 years ago

Thursday, August 30, 1943

Four members of the Shelby County selective service board, the appeal agent and two physicians have received two-year certificates of appreciation in recognition of their uncompensated service. These were presented to Emerson Deam, William Milligan, C.M. Fogt and Frank Smith, board members; Urban Doorley, appeal agent, and Dr. A.B. Gudenkauf and Dr. L.C. Pepper, examining physicians.

50 years ago

Thursday, August 30, 1968

The Anna Future Farmers of American received the highest rating (gold) for its booth at the Ohio State Fair. Community service was the Anna theme. Booths of Botkins, Fort Loramie and Hardin-Houston won silver awards, and Fairlawn, bronze.

25 years ago

Thursday, August 30, 1993

Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies and sergeants approved union representation of them by the Fraternal Order of Police on Friday. In an election conducted Friday afternoon in the basement of the Shelby County Annex by a State Employee Relations Board official, deputies voted 14-8 and sergeants voted 3-0 in favor of having the FOP represent them.

———

A Shelby County teenager has been selected as District 3 Pork Industry Queen, Angela Huelskamp, 17. She will represent a six-county area (Allen, Auglaize, Hardin, Logan, Mercer and Shelby) in the Ohio Pork Queen contest in February at the State Pork Congress in Dayton.

———

Nostalgia – Playing football in 1950 are Sidney High School players Jim McCraken, number 69; George Gifford, number 72; Frank Lee, number 95; Bob Dye, number 73; and Jerry Smith, number 81. On the ground is Bob Stewart, number 93, in a tackle.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

