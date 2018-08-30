Patrol focused on impaired drivers for Labor Day

COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is urging drivers to be safe this Labor Day weekend. Troopers will focus enforcement efforts on removing impaired drivers from Ohio’s roadways. Motorists can do their part in keeping the roadways safe by following all traffic laws, never driving impaired and always designating a sober driver.

During the 2017 Labor Day holiday weekend, there were 22 fatal crashes which killed 24 people. Ten of those fatalities were OVI related and 9 of those fatalities were unbelted. OSHP also made 851 OVI arrests during last year’s holiday weekend.

“Removing impaired drivers from our roadways is always a primary focus,” said Colonel Paul A. Pride, Patrol superintendent. “We take impaired driving seriously and remain dedicated to protecting and serving the motorists on Ohio’s roadways.”

According to AAA, the number of Ohioans traveling to destinations in celebration of Labor Day will be 8.2 percent higher than last year. This can lead to congested roadways; to combat congestion: plan ahead, allow extra time, follow traffic laws, share the road with other motorists and always wear a safety belt.

The 2018 Labor Day weekend reporting period begins Friday, Aug. 31, at 12 a.m. and ends Monday, Sept. 3, at 11:59 p.m. OSHP will be reporting statewide provisional fatalities each morning on Facebook, Twitter and statepatrol.ohio.gov.

Motorists are encouraged to dial #677 to report impaired drivers and drug activity to the Patrol.