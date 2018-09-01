125 Years

Sept. 1, 1893

There are in Shelby county, as shown by the returns made to the auditor’s office, 4,079 boys and 3,660 girls between the ages of six and 21 years – a total of 7,739 children of school age in the county.

———

The electric cars between Piqua and Troy are now run on scheduled time. They make the trip between the two towns in about half an hour.

100 Years

Sept. 1, 1918

In keeping with the order from the National Fuel Administrator that Sunday pleasure driving be abandoned, all local dealers announced today that positively no sales of gasoline will be made in this city on Sunday. The order becomes effective at midnight tonight and involves all gasoline-powered vehicles: motor cars, motorcycles, motor boats, etc. It will remain in effect until existing supplies are enlarged.

———

J.W. Whitesell, who has for the past two years been bookkeeper and assistant cashier in the First National Bank at Jackson Center, has resigned his position and entered the grain business with J.M. Pence Grain Co. at Maplewood. Miss Alma Elliott has taken Mr. Whitesell’s place at the bank.

75 Years

Sept. 1, 1943

Miss Florence Fergus was elected president of the Pasco Ladies Aid, when the members held their final meeting of the fiscal year at the church yesterday. Mrs. John Marrs was named vice president: Mrs. Millard Jackson, secretary; Mr. L.B. Marrs, treasurer, and Mrs. Ruth Welling, press correspondent and acting secretary.

———

The “battle of the tomatoes” continues with 83-year-old Mrs. Elizabeth Frazier, 526 Linden avenue, reporting today with a two and three-quarter pound specimen from her victory garden.

———

The Navy revealed this afternoon that the United States has launched a new offensive in the North Pacific with an attack on the strategic Japanese base on Marcus island, only 1,100 nautical miles southeast of Tokyo.

50 Years

Sept. 1, 1968

The grand champion market lamb at this year’s Ohio State Fair came from the Don R. Brandt farm, R.R. 1, Anna. Brandt’s Suffolk entry was judged best in the competition which included 680 other animals.

The Kettlersville area farmer sold the champion lamb at the fair auction for $11.25 per pound.

———

Sidney Seniors grid squad was scheduled to take off for its third skirmish late today, with Vandalia Butler posing as the final pre-season test in an encounter, slated for this evening.

The Yellow Jackets will be headed by new field leaders in Steve Williams and Doug Christman, who were selected by their teammates as co-captains for the forthcoming campaign.

25 Years

Sept. 1, 1993

Sarah Ann Chrisman has been named the 1992-93 Sidney Optimist Club Teen-ager of the Year.

Chrisman, 18, received a $500 scholarship from the Optimist Club. She is the daughter of James and Ruth Ann Chrisman, 17721 Kirkwood Road.

A 1993 graduate of Fairlawn High School, Chrisman is attending Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah.

———

WASHINGTON (AP) – Women outlive men in America by almost seven years and most go to their graves as widows, a federal health agency reports.

The National Center for Health Statistics said Tuesday that Americans’ life expectancy at birth rose to a record 75.5 years in 1991, despite an all-time high number of deaths.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

