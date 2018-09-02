Jordan/Garrett debate set for Oct. 30

NEW BREMEN — At least one debate has been confirmed for the 4th Congressional District race between current incumbent, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Urbana, and challenger Janet Garrett, D-Oberlin.

According to an email sent by Garrett’s Director of Communications Mike Larsen, a debate has been set for Oct. 30. At that time, the Rotary Clubs of New Bremen/New Knoxville, St. Marys and Wapakoneta, will host the two candidates at the New Bremen American Legion, 6458 state Route 66.

Garrett’s campaign had requested holding debates in the five media markets that comprise the 4th Congressional District before early voting begins. Garrett sent a press release this past week that said Jordan had “decided to reject all requests to debate,” and that “five debates are necessary due to how the district was drawn by Republicans in 2012.”

“We have always debated, and will continue that tradition,” Jordan’s Chief of Staff Kevin Eichinger replied in an email. “Just this week I emailed with their campaign confirming one.”

Eichinger said the original requests mostly fell on days when Congress is in session.

Early voting begins on Oct. 10, and the debate would be held one week before the polls open for the general election on Nov 6.

Debate questions will be fielded from the public, members of Auglaize County chambers of commerce and government students in Auglaize County schools. Questions will then be distributed to candidates one week prior to the event.

