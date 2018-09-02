Photos: Plenty of entertainment at Russia Homecoming

Simon Goubeaux, 2, of Russia, son of Ashley and Travis Goubeaux, plays with his newly won sword at the Russia Homecoming Festival Saturday, Sept. 1.

Hazel Francis, left, 10, of Russia, daughter of Josh and Jana Francis, makes a human chain with Charlotte Deutsch, 7, of Oakwood, daughter of Courtney and Eric Deutsch, on the Musical Chairs ride at the Russia Homecoming Festival Saturday, Sept. 1.

Making fries at the Russia Homecoming Festival Saturday, Sept. 1, are, left to right, Austin Tebbe, Evan Monnier and Tyler Scott, all of Russia.

Jacob Reed, 3, of Westerville, son of Kristy and Tyler Reed, decides he doesn’t want the prize he found during a staw hunt at the Russia Homecoming Festival Saturday, Sept. 1. Jacob was in town visiting is his grandparents, Tom and Cindy Schulze.

Carol Bruns, second from the right, is handed a cake by Hope Cottrill, both of Russia, that she won playing the cake wheel at the Russia Homecoming Festival Saturday, Sept. 1. Watching, far left, is Peyton Deutsch, 13, of Oakwood, duaghter of Courtney and Eric Deutsch.

Harper DeLoye, 9, months, daughter of Aaron and Jarica DeLoye, is introduced to some goats by her grandma Lisa Gehret, both of Russia, at the Russia Homecoming Festival Saturday, Sept. 1. The goats were part of the Valley Exotics petting zoo.

Marcy Bensman, of Russia, looks over the entries in the Right to Life Cutest Baby contest at the Russia Homecoming Festival Saturday, Sept. 1.

Bosco Armstrong, left, 1, steals a bite of pie from his brother Oliver Armstrong, 7, at the Russia Homecoming Festival Saturday, Sept. 1. Bosco is sitting on their mother, Melissa Armstrong’s, all of Russia, lap. The boys are also the sons of Scott Armstrong.

The Russia High School marching band performs during the Russia Homecoming Festival Saturday, Sept. 1.

Playing dice at the Russia Homecoming Festival Saturday, Sept. 1, are, left to right, David York, Jordan Gariety, Michael Bell, 14, son of Beth and Russ Bell, Gage Rosenbeck, 14, son of Pat and Missy Rosenbeck, Jake Gariety, and Sam York, 14, all of Russia, son of Mike and Maria York.