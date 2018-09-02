Cycling against childhood cancer

Michael Manger, left, and Morris Hickerson, both of Anna, arrive at the Anna American Legion on state route 25a Saturday, Sept. 1. The two men cycled 100 miles to raise awareness for childhood cancer and to find sponsors and donors to help all the affected families in Ohio. Manger founded The Angels of Childhood Cancer Foundation in 2017.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News