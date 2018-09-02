The Romick fire engine takes people on a ride around the Fryburg Homecoming festival Sunday, Sept. 2.

Brayson McEvoy, 1, of Fryburg, son of Erica Dowling and John McEvoy, finds a toy at the Fryburg Homecoming festival Sunday, Sept. 2.

Mike Yahl, of Fryburg, puts raffle tickets in a basket at the Fryburg Homecoming festival Sunday, Sept. 2.

Chris Headapohl, of Wapakoneta, stirs soup at the Fryburg Homecoming festival Sunday, Sept. 2.