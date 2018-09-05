Roz to throw out first pitch at Reds game

SIDNEY — If you’re planning to attend the Cincinnati Reds baseball game Friday night, you’ll be seeing a familiar face at the game.

Rozlyn “Roz” Abbott, 8, daughter of Anne and Matthew Abbott, of Sidney, will be throwing out the first pitch of the ballgame between the Reds and San Diego Padres. Roz is an ambassador for A Kid Again, which is an organization for families with special needs children. Roz will be representing the Southwest Ohio Chapter at the game.

Roz was diagnosed with Rasmussen Encephalitis, a rare disease, which was diagnosed in February 2014. She was battling seizures and underwent a hemispherectomy, in which the right side of her brain was disconnected.

According to Johns Hopkins Hospital, “Rasmussen’s Encephalitis appears to be an autoimmune process that causes one hemisphere of the brain to become inflamed and deteriorate. Inflammation may stop without treatment, but the damage is irreversible. Rasmussen’s syndrome is associated with intractable unilateral seizures, weakness on one side and intellectual dysfunction. Seizures are often the first symptom to appear.”

Since her diagnosis, Roz has been the mascot for the Wittenberg University women’s basketball team through the Team Impact organization. She also represented Cincinnati Children’s Hospital as a Champion Kid during a Cincinnati Bengals football practice.