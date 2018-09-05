Sheriff’s wife pleads not guilty to OVI

TROY — Sheri Duchak, 52, of Troy, who is accused of drunk driving, entered a not guilty plea ahead of her scheduled arraignment on Wednesday, Sept. 5.

She is the wife of Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak.

According to court records, Sheri Duchak’s attorney, Jack Hemm, filed an entry of appearance, a plea of not guilty and requested a pre-trial conference on Aug. 30. The case is assigned to Judge Gary Nasal in Miami County Municipal Court. Duchak was previously scheduled to be arraigned on the charges at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

According to Piqua Police Department reports, Duchak, 52, was charged with allegedly operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and operating a vehicle with an alcohol content greater than 0.238 grams/100ml. According to the results of a urine sample, Duchak had a BAC of 0.360 BAC at the time of the incident. The state of Ohio’s legal limit is 0.08 BAC.

According to reports, Duchak was allegedly observed driving a silver 2003 Pontiac GrandAm, striking curbs and driving through grass areas in the area of Pitsenbarger Park in Piqua around 8:50 a.m. on Aug. 8.

Duchak refused to submit to field sobriety tests and was taken into custody. She submitted a urine sample and test results were official as of Aug. 27. The charges were filed in Miami County Municipal Court on Aug. 28.

During the initial investigation, Duchak said she was lost and was trying to find her dentist. Duchak also stated several times that she wanted to talk to Piqua Chief of Police Bruce Jamison. The officers refused and placed her into custody and took her back to the police department. She was released to a sober driver after submitting to the tests.