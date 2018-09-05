New Choices, Inc. Director Amanda Partingtion, center, of Sidney, talks with Jeff Raible, left, and Cindy Helman, right, during the Sidney/Shelby County Chamber of Commerce event Business After Hours at New Choices Tuesday, Aug. 28. Visitors were taken on tours of the facility and learned about its mission to help families leaving violence in the home.

New Choices, Inc. Director Amanda Partingtion, center, of Sidney, talks with Jeff Raible, left, and Cindy Helman, right, during the Sidney/Shelby County Chamber of Commerce event Business After Hours at New Choices Tuesday, Aug. 28. Visitors were taken on tours of the facility and learned about its mission to help families leaving violence in the home. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_SDN083018NewChoices.jpg New Choices, Inc. Director Amanda Partingtion, center, of Sidney, talks with Jeff Raible, left, and Cindy Helman, right, during the Sidney/Shelby County Chamber of Commerce event Business After Hours at New Choices Tuesday, Aug. 28. Visitors were taken on tours of the facility and learned about its mission to help families leaving violence in the home. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News