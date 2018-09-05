Posted on by

Living united at Emerson


photo

Emerson United Way Campaign Chair Emerson Demand Managerand customer service for air conditioning Angie Gaier, of Fort Loramie, raises the United Way flag at Emerson Thursday, Aug. 30. The flag raising was the opening event for Emerson’s 2019 United Way campaign.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Emerson United Way Campaign Chair Emerson Demand Managerand customer service for air conditioning Angie Gaier, of Fort Loramie, raises the United Way flag at Emerson Thursday, Aug. 30. The flag raising was the opening event for Emerson’s 2019 United Way campaign.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_SDN083118UnitedWay2.jpgLuke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Emerson United Way Campaign Chair Emerson Demand Managerand customer service for air conditioning Angie Gaier, of Fort Loramie, raises the United Way flag at Emerson Thursday, Aug. 30. The flag raising was the opening event for Emerson’s 2019 United Way campaign.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_SDN083118UnitedWay1.jpgEmerson United Way Campaign Chair Emerson Demand Managerand customer service for air conditioning Angie Gaier, of Fort Loramie, raises the United Way flag at Emerson Thursday, Aug. 30. The flag raising was the opening event for Emerson’s 2019 United Way campaign. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News