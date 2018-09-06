125 Years

Sept. 6, 1893

More than 50 members of the Neil Post of the G.A.R. and members of their families left this morning over the C.H. & D. railroad for Indiananpolis, Ind. to attend the annual national encampment of the G.A.R. The group included some residents of smaller communities in the county.

100 Years

Sept. 6, 1918

John E. Ernst was placed in charge of the 35 Shelby county men who left this morning for Camp Sherman. Assembling at the south door of the court house, the group marched to the B. & O. station, accompanied by the Sidney band and the G.A.R. Despite the rainy weather a large crowd of relatives and friends was on hand to see them off.

_________________________________________________________

All the cooperating churches of the city will dispense with their evening services next Sunday and attend the service at the Presbyterian church in honor of Rev. W.B. Love who leaves to go into Y.M.C.A. war work.

———

Misses Harriett Flinn, Irma Hance, Pauline Sturm, Gladys Martin, and Lola Ward, of this city, entered the Normal school at Anna this week for a year’s course of study.

———

The Franco-American forces are pursuing the Germans north of the Vesle river and have reached the line of the Aisne river at several points, front line dispatchers reported today.

75 Years

Sept. 6, 1943

National recognition for the Sidney Machine Tool Co.’s splendid war bond sales record was accorded yesterday, when a representative of the Treasury Department of Washington telephoned Wayne Bertsch, of the firm’s personnel department, advising the President planned to use the story of the Sidney company in opening the Third War Loan drive next week.

———

The 25-Year-Old Super Dupers emerged victorious in their game with the Monarch Lathe girls at the Monarch field last night by the score of 7 to 4. The 25-Year club was forced to send in all their reserves before final victory was assured.

50 Years

Sept. 6, 1963

Three new members were formally inducted into the Sidney Optimist Club Tuesday by Gene Floyd of Troy, a past lieutenant governor for Ohio Zone VIII of Optimist International.

Inducted were Wally Gillman, R.R. 1, Sidney, George Brockman, 747 Chestnut avenue, and Jerry Reiker, 1799 Port Jefferson road.

———

A Sidney man will attempt to capitalize on the blank space for write-in candidates which will appear on Shelby County ballots at the Nov. election.

Donald R. Kizer, 38, of 439 Jefferson street, announced he is a write-in candidate for county recorder. Kizer, who says he is an independent, becomes the third contestant in the race between incumbent Fred Linker, a Republican, and Democrat Weldon Current. Linker is seeking his third term.

25 Years

Sept. 6, 1993

A project for the re-development of the Kaufman Building in downtown Sidney moved a step closer today when it was announced that the project had been awarded Low-Income Tax Credits from the State of Ohio Housing Finance Agency.

The income tax credits are being used to raise capital for the project. The rehabilitation project will entail the conversion of the building to a 60-unit apartment complex for the elderly. The developer, Richard Coleman of Sabina, Ohio, announced that the financing is in place to enable the project to proceed with the grant of the tax credits.

———

An early morning fire at 107 Pomeroy Ave. today caused $30,000 worth of damage and resulted in a minor injury to a city firefighter.

The unoccupied house, owned by Jimmy Martin, 522 E. Court St., was fully engulfed when the Sidney Fire Department arrived on the scene at 2:11 a.m., said Assistant Fire Chief David Kreischer.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

