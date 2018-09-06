Guardian education offered Oct. 22

SIDNEY — Probate Judge Jeffrey J. Beigel announced the court will host two continuing education course broadcasts on Monday, Oct. 22. Each three-hour course is designed for persons who have been appointed by the Probate Court to serve as guardian for an incompetent adult. This year’s topic is government benefits.

The Oct. 22 morning session is from 8:30 a.m. to noon and the afternoon session is from 12:45 to 4:15 p.m. Each session will be held at the Sidney Police Department in the second floor conference room.

Any guardian that would like to register for one of the Oct. 22 continuing education sessions may do so by contacting the Probate Court at 937-498-7264 no later than Sept. 17 to reserve seating. Guardians may also appear by walk-in but seating may be limited.

Guardian education requirements are outlined in Ohio’s Rules of Superintendence. Guardians are encouraged to attend to make sure they are meeting their education requirements and responsibilities.

“Being a guardian can be a difficult job. The goal of this program is to make sure guardians have access to the best information available to assist them,” said Beigel.