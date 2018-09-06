Farm equipment crashes into house

A piece of farm equipment being pulled by a truck swung into a house at the intersection of county Road 25a and state Route 274 near Botkins shortly before 5 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 6. The vehicle, right, being towed away was clipped in the accident. A pregnant woman driving the vehicle was taken to the hospital for evaluation. A preliminary investigation suggests the truck hauling the farm equipment may have swerved to avoid a semi that was hauling produce at the intersection. Only the drivers of all three vehicles were involved in the accident. No one in the house was injured.

A piece of farm equipment being pulled by a truck swung into a house at the intersection of county Road 25a and state Route 274 near Botkins shortly before 5 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 6. The vehicle, right, being towed away was clipped in the accident. A pregnant woman driving the vehicle was taken to the hospital for evaluation. A preliminary investigation suggests the truck hauling the farm equipment may have swerved to avoid a semi that was hauling produce at the intersection. Only the drivers of all three vehicles were involved in the accident. No one in the house was injured. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

The truck that was hauling the farm equipment

The truck that was hauling the farm equipment Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

The semi-truck allegedly involved

The semi-truck allegedly involved Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

