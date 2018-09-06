Farm equipment crashes into house

A piece of farm equipment being pulled by a truck swung into a house at the intersection of county Road 25a and state Route 274 near Botkins shortly before 5 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 6. The vehicle, right, being towed away was clipped in the accident. A pregnant woman driving the vehicle was taken to the hospital for evaluation. A preliminary investigation suggests the truck hauling the farm equipment may have swerved to avoid a semi that was hauling produce at the intersection. Only the drivers of all three vehicles were involved in the accident. No one in the house was injured.
The truck that was hauling the farm equipment
The semi-truck allegedly involved
