On the agendas

Fairlawn Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Fairlawn Local School District Board of Education will meet Monday, Sept. 10, at 6:30 p.m. in The Hangar (school library).

Items on the agenda include administrative and board member reports, and an executive session to discuss employment and resignations, accept donations and award service contracts.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will meet on Monday, Sept. 10, at 6:30 p.m in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

Anna Board of Education

ANNA — The Anna Board of Education will meet Monday, Sept. 10, at 6:30 p.m., in high school room 209.

Jackson Center Village Council

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Village Council will meet in regular session, Monday, Sept. 10, at 7 p.m.

The council will give second reading to an ordinance to change zoning and third reading to a resolution concerning tax levies. Members will also set a date for trick-or-treat and discuss water treatment plant filter media and muni link utility software.

Anna Village Council

ANNA — The Anna Village Council will meet in regular sesson, Tuesday, Sept. 11, at 7 p.m., in village hall.

The meeting is open to the public.

Botkins Village Council

BOTKINS — The Botkins Village Council will meet in regular session, Tuesday, Sept. 11, at 7 p.m., at 210 S. Mill St.

The meeting is open to the public.

Botkins Board of Education

BOTKINS — The Botkins Board of Education will meet Wednesday, Sept. 12, at 7 p.m., in the media center.

Items on the agenda include the hiring of personnel and an appearance by RJ Poeppelman regarding the Eagle Scout Project.

Russia Village Council

RUSSIA — The Russia Village Council will meet in regular session, Wednesday, Sept. 12, at 7 p.m., at 232 W. Main St.

Loramie Township trustees

RUSSIA —The Loramie Township trustees will meet in regular session, Tuesday, Sept. 11, at 7:30 p.m., in the Russia Fire House.

The meeting is open to the public.