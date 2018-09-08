125 Years

Sept. 8, 1893

Notwithstanding the fire yesterday in the warehouse and office of the Wagner Manufacturing Co., the shop is running this morning. The office material of the firm was moved yesterday afternoon into a box car on the switch running to the shop and the office of the company set up there temporarily until repairs can be made.

__________________________________________________________

The Ohio Southern bridge over the Big Miami river at Quincy was completed yesterday. The bridge is 1,200 feet long and the highest point from the water is 98 feet. The bridge cost $120,000.

———

At the meeting of the Liederkrantz society last night, A. Gudenkauf was elected president; A Miller, vice president; A. Akerman, secretary; and Fred Montanus, treasurer.

100 Years

Sept 8, 1918

J.E. Russell, secretary of the fair board, and W.A. Graham will make a trip to the Fairfield Aviation field the first of next week to make an effort to have Lt. William Orbison make a flight to this city on Thursday afternoon of the fair. The flight would be in connection with the advertising program for the next Liberty Loan.

———

The Sidney schools have exceeded the quota of $6 per pupil in the vacation sale of Thrift Stamps. The amount has already reached the sum of $10,228.05 and will continue until noon on Sept. 10. Lenita Needles was high in the sales, with Corwin Emmons and Wilma Darst second.

———

Messrs. Lester Stahler, Clyde Millhoff, Robert Kaser, and Brent Welch are among the young men expecting to leave the first of the week for Miami University at Oxford to join the Student Army Training Corps.

75 Years

Sept. 8, 1943

Fred Pruden was elected commander of the Sidney Post of the American Legion at the meeting held last evening in the Legion hall. Henry Thaman was named first vice commander, and Clarence L. Loudenback, second vice commander. Members of the executive committee elected include: Eugene Millet, George Wagner, Charles Benjamin, Jr., Ray Clinehens, and Robert McClellan.

———

Shelby county residents will be asked to back the invasion on the war fronts with the investment of $1,420,000 in war bonds in the Third War loan drive which opens tomorrow, according to an announcement today from Joseph B. Cook and Frank Amann, co-chairmen for this county.

50 Years

Sept. 8, 1968

John Heuker became grand knight of Sidney’s Knights of Columbus Council 659 at the recent installation conducted by district deputy Click Good of Englewood.

Other officers include Richard Johnson, deputy grand knight; William Baker, chancellor; Thomas Kerrigan, advocate; Kenneth Van Fossen, warden; Ray Barhorst, recording secretary; Ron Pulfer, treasurer; Leo Steinke, financial secretary; Herbert McVicker, James Theis, Clarence Barhorst, trustees.

———

Dennis Latimer, a member of Botkins Explorer Post 321, was selected to represent the Shelby District of the Miami Vallen Council of Boy Scourts as a delegate to Colorado. The conference was held at Colorado State University, Fort Collins, Colorado, August 18-22.

Dennis is the son of Mrs. and Mrs. John Latimer, Lynn street, Botkins. He was a member of Troop 224 for three years and has been an explorer two years.

———

The six-month-old Spotted boar pig, “Future Model,” shown by the Gerald Watkins family, R.R. 2, Sidney, walked off with both junior and grand championship breed honors at the recent Ohio State Fair.

25 Years

Sept. 8, 1993

WORTHINGTON, Ohio (AP) – Honda Motor Co., frozen out of the surging U.S. market for light trucks, will begin selling its long-expected first minivan next fall.

“We plan to introduce it as a 1995 model,” said Thomas Elliott, executive vice president of American Honda, the Japanese automaker’s U.S. subsidiary.

The minivan, which will be built on the same underbody as the midsize Accord sedan, likely will be built at Honda’s central Ohio manufacturing facilities. Honda has plants in Marysville, where it builds the Accord, and East Liberty, where it makes the compact Civic. The engine, drive train and other internal parts for the Accord are manufactured at the Honda of American Manufacturing Inc. plant near Anna.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-5.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

