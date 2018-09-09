Car crashes into Lake Loramie

A Meyer’s Garage worker prepares to pull a partially submerged car out of Lake Loramie along the 11000 block of Eilerman Road, Sunday, Sept. 9. An initial investigation by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office suggests the car, driven by a juvenile girl, may have taken a curve too quickly, causing the driver to lose control around 2 p.m. and go into the lake, where she was able to escape the car on her own through a back door. She was not seriously hurt. There were no passangers.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News