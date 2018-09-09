Raising money for children’s hospital

Kenley Miller, far right, 4, feeds a calf milk while her siblings, left to right, Kayden Miller, 8, Maddy Miller, 9, and Riley Miller 6, all of Sidney, watch during a Children’s Miracle Network fundraiser for the Dayton Children’s Hospital at Walmart, Saturday, Sept. 8. Kids could look at a race car on display, pet farm animals, meet the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office mascot and drive small toy vehicles. The kids are all the children of Ken and Ashley Miller.

Walmart Co-manager Stevee Schaadt, of Anna, prepares to kiss a pig during a Children’s Miracle Network fundraiser for the Dayton Children’s Hospital at Walmart, Saturday, Sept. 8. Schaadt won the honor of kissing the pig after raising the most money among Walmart employees before the event. Kids could look at a race car on display, pet farm animals and drive small toy vehicles.

Cheyenne Cotterman, 14, of Sidney, daughter of Misty and Brett Taylor, feeds a baby pig during a Children’s Miracle Network fundraiser for the Dayton Children’s Hospital at Walmart Saturday, Sept. 8. Kids could look at a race car on display, pet farm animals and drive small toy vehicles.

Olivia Overbey, 6, of Anna, daughter of Nick and Laci Overbey, feeds a pig at a Children’s Miracle Network fundraiser for the Dayton Children’s Hospital at Walmart, Saturday, Sept. 8. Kids could look at a race car on display, pet farm animals and drive small toy vehicles.