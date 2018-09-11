Westerheide wins animal shelter contract

SIDNEY — After three years of discussion, design planning, consulting, fundraising and calling for bids — twice — the Shelby County commissioners awarded a construction contract for the Bob Sargeant and Family Shelby County Animal Shelter and Adoption Center during their regular meeting, Tuesday, Sept. 12.

They determined that the lowest and best of the six bids that had been submitted, Aug. 30, was offered by Westerheide Construction Co., of Sidney.

Designers Freytag & Associates Inc. recommended that bid and, following discussion, Commissioner Bob Guillozet moved and Commissioner Julie Ehemann seconded a motion to accept the recommendation and award the bid to Westerheide. Both voted in favor of the motion. Commissioner Tony Bornhorst was away on vacation.

The base bid is $2,698,500. Two alternates were awarded: underfloor electric cable floor heating at $7,500 and porcelain tile and base for the kennel floors at $17,300. The total contract is for $2,723,300.

The Shelby County Animal Rescue Foundation had set a goal of $2,400,000 when it began fundraising for a new shelter three years ago. That remains its current goal. It has about $38,000 still to raise to reach it.

The organization will continue to raise money toward the higher contract amount. The commissioners said county funds would be used to make up the difference between what SCARF raises and what the building costs to construct.

The current contract amount calls for a heating system that could be changed and could result in a $17,000 deduction from the cost.

Dan Freytag told the commissioners Tuesday that the size of a unit by Trane, at the lesser amount, is of an awkward size.

“We need more information,” Freytag said.

The porcelain tile is a finish upgrade, according to Amy Schwieterman, Freytag project manager.

“In the lobby, where you enter, there will be LTV plank, good-looking tile and a rubber base,” she said. In the kennel area, however, such tile could be easily scratched by the claws of dogs and cats.

“I don’t think it will hold up,” Guillozet said. He agreed that porcelain tile would be more resistant to wear and tear, even though, as Schwieterman pointed out, there would be grout to maintain.

“This is a big step,” Guillozet said as the commissioners voted. “We’re off the diving board and into the water.”

Freytag said a preconstruction meeting is likely to take place next week and that construction will begin before the end of the month.

“They want to get started right away,” he added.

The new shelter will be along Gearheart Road on land donated by the county. The 7,998-square-foot building will feature a heating and air-conditioning system especially designed to prevent the spread of disease among resident animals, a quarantine area, a records room, a puppy room, a welcome area, an exam room, a laundry area, a gift shop, storage areas, offices, an outreach center, restroom and shower areas, outdoor play areas and kennels for 60 dogs and cats.

By Patricia Ann Speelman pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com

