Council OKs revitalization district

SIDNEY — The creation of a revitalization district comprising downtown Sidney was officially approved by Sidney City Council Monday, Sept. 10.

City Manager Mark Cundiff introduced the resolution, which was the final step necessary before such a district could be designated in the city. He reminded council of the city’s and Sidney Alive’s work to create a revitalization district. Per the Ohio Revised Code, the following steps were taken:

• The mayor, within 30 days after receiving the application, submitted the application with his recommendation for approval or denial to City Council.

• Within 30 days after council received the application and the mayor’s recommendation, City Council, by notice published once a week for two consecutive weeks in the local newspaper, notified the public that the application was on file in the city clerk’s office and was available for public inspection.

• Within 75 days after the date the application was filed with the mayor, City Council, by ordinance or resolution approved the application.

• If council would have disapproved the application, the applicant would have been able to make changes in the application to secure its approval by City Council.

Establishing a revitalization district will bring in additional liquor licenses for businesses located within the district, and the licenses cannot be taken out of the district, Cundiff said. If a business leaves, the license can only be transferred to another business within the district.

Discussions were also held on a TREX liquor permit request by Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores and the city’s five-year financial plan.

Cundiff said the city recently received Love’s request for a new Transfer Economic Development Project (TREX) C1 and C2 liquor license permit at 2241 Fair Road. A C1 license would allow beer only in original, sealed containers for carry-out only. The C2 license would allow wine and mixed beverages in sealed containers for carry-out. Cundiff noted a background report by the police department indicated no known reason to oppose the liquor license request. Council exhibited silence on the matter, which indicated consent for the business to move forward.

Cundiff also discussed council members’ questions about last week’s presentation of the five-year financial plan, and they include:

• The future of the concession stand at the city pool, he said, will be scheduled for a discussion at a future meeting later this year or early 2019.

• If more gas tax revenue is anticipated from Speedway’s remodel and Love’s new travel plaza. Cundiff said the addition of Love’s and Speedway’s renovation will not directly impact the allocation of tax to the city of Sidney. He explained that gas tax is distributed to municipalities based on the percentage of motor vehicles registered within the municipality as compared to total statewide registrations. However, Cundiff noted that to the extent that more gas is sold in Ohio and the amount of tax collected increases, then distributions to Sidney would increase.

• If there has been an increase of Shelby Transit ridership. Cundiff noted ridership goes up and down. Information provided indicates that 47,693 riders are projected in ridership for 2018. In 2017, the figures showed 48,367 actual riders were transported. Specific numbers going back to 2013, of each category broken down by ridership, are available on the city’s website under city council agendas at www.sidneyoh.com.

• Request for a report on police-vehicle usage. This information was not available at Monday’s council meeting due to a staff member’s vacation, but will be forthcoming.

• If the Chestnut Street Bridge was inspected. Cundiff noted the Ohio Department of Transportation inspects the bridges, but further information was unavailable due to a staff member’s being on vacation. A report will be brought forward at a future meeting.

The five-year plan will be up for further discussion at a future City Council meeting.

