125 Years

Sept. 12, 1893

The sixth annual meeting of the Shelby County Pioneer Association was held at the fairgrounds Saturday. The attendance was much larger than last year, numbering well over 400 persons. Marshall Pepper was elected president; T.B. Graham, M. Honnell and S.D. Young, vice presidents; R. Joslin, treasurer; and G.C. Anderson, secretary. Gen. William H. Gibson was the orator of the day.

———

The term of J.K. Cummins as auditor of Shelby county expired today and that of J.S. Laughlin commenced. Mr. Cummins has served in the office 12 years, six as deputy.

100 Years

Sept. 12, 1918

Kenneth Purnell, located at Camp Greenleaf, Ga., has been appointed a corporal in the medical department with which he has been connected since going into the Army about four months ago.

———

A trip over the fairgrounds this morning gives good indications of a successful fair, barring rain which began falling about 10 o’clock this morning. The exhibitors and privilege men were getting their exhibits and outfits into shape for the two big days to follow, Thursday and Friday. The rain and muddy track forced postponement of the races this afternoon.

———

J.L. Lutteral, of Lockington, manufacturer of hand-made high class violins, as his contribution to the Shelby County War Chest, has donated one of his violins. It will be turned over to the county committee to be sold in any manner the committee may determine.

75 Years

Sept. 12, 1943

Contributions to the erection of the famous Sidney fire bell at the city building have amounted to over $800, members of the committee said today. They reported several contributions of $50 to the project have been received.

———

A virtual state of undeclared war is believed to exist today between Germany and Italy as a result of Adolf Hitler’s apparent decision to attempt a major stand against the Anglo-American armies on the Italian mainland.

50 Years

Sept. 12, 1968

RUSSIA – Rev. Dale Peterka, native of Cincinnati, has arrived here to take over the duties of assistant at St. Remy Church.

Rev. Peterka was ordained to the priesthood in May and has served as assistant pastor at St. Patrick, Troy, since that time.

———

Mrs. Richard Elliot, Sr., was elected president of the Semper Fidelis Grandmothers Club at that group’s meeting of September 5.

The other new officers are Mrs. Lorraine Lehman, vice president; Mrs. Stella Wilson, treasurer; Mrs. Melvin Knasel, secretary.

———

Prizes were awarded to arrangements of “Salute To Summer Beauty” in the 1968 flower show of the Shelby County Garden Clubs. The event was held Sunday, September 8, at the Parkwood Elementary School.

Mrs. John Kookootsedes, Beck drive, Sidney, won the ribbon for exhibiting the best rose of the show. Mrs. Sam Winemiller took the horticultural sweepstakes prize.

25 Years

Sept. 12, 1993

An order from a Franklin County Common Pleas Court Judge has resulted in the closing of a 63-year-old business in Sidney and Towne General Store in Botkins.

Sidney Dairy Products, 507 N. Miami Ave., and Towne General Store, 208 N. Main St., Botkins, were closed Tuesday in addition to four other stores in Auglaize, Miami and Mercer counties operated by Milton-Union Food, Inc., and Dave and Sandra Chasteen of West Milton.

The closure came as a result of a judgment against the West Milton couple on a case brought by Cardinal Foods Inc. of Columbus.

———

Joe Creviston, art department chairman at Lehman High School, has been invited to be a speaker at the 1993 Biennial Convention of the Ohio Catholic Education Association. The upcoming convention is scheduled for the Greater Cincinnati Convention Center, Sept 30 and Oct. 1.

Creviston, a 1954 graduate of Wittenburg University, is in his fourth year of teaching art at Lehman High School. He taught art for 32 years before retiring from the public system in 1990. He taught 29 of those years for Sidney City Schools and three years in Findlay.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

