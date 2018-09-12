Absentee ballots available Oct 10

SIDNEY — Absentee voter ballots for November’s General Election will be available starting Oct. 10 at the Shelby County Board of Elections Office, 230 E. Court St., Sidney. Registered voters may call the Board of Elections to request an application at 937-498-7207. Applications for absentee ballots to be mailed must be received by noon on Saturday, Nov. 3.

In person voting hours are:

• 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Wednesday through Friday, Oct. 10 – Oct. 26

• 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Saturday, Oct. 27

• 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. – Monday through Friday, Oct. 29 – Nov. 2

• 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Saturday, Nov. 3

• 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. – Sunday, Nov. 4

• 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Monday, Nov. 5