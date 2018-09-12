Oct. 9 deadline to register to vote

SIDNEY — As required by law, those who plan to exercise their right to vote in the Nov. 6 General Election must be registered to vote at least 30 days before the election. Deadline to register with the Board of Elections is Tuesday, Oct. 9. The Election Office will be open 8:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Oct. 9. Also anyone who has moved since they last voted and has not done a change of address with the Board of Elections should do so by the same deadline.

Registration forms are available at the follow location:

• Shelby County Board of Elections, 230 E. Court St., Sidney, open Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Registrations are also accepted by the following authorized agencies during their regular business hours:

• Amos Memorial Library (all branches)

• One Stop Shop (BMV), 1000 Milligan Court, Sidney

• Or at the Ohio Secretary of State’s web site http://www.sos.state.oh.us/

Qualifications to vote in the Nov. 6 General Election:

• Must be a US Citizen

• Must be 18 years of age by Election Day, Nov. 6

• Must be a resident of Ohio for 30 days prior to the election

• Must register to vote 30 days prior to the election