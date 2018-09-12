Posted on by

Las Tapatias celebrates grand opening

Art inside Las Tapatias.

Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

Las Tapatias manger Carlos Benitez, far right, puts down a plate of Nachos in front of Joe Centers who was eating at Las Tapatias with his wife Karen Centers, all of Sidney, Wednesday, Sept. 12. Las Tapatias was celebrating its grand opening Wednesday. Las Tapatias is located at 1306 Wapakoneta Avenue.


Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

