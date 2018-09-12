TROY — A Sidney man will spend nine months in prison on two counts of fourth degree felony unlawful sexual conduct with a minor on Monday.

Cameron Alexander, 23, was sentenced last week in Shelby County Common Pleas Court for the exact same charges. Judge James Stevenson ordered Alexander to serve 120 days in jail, with work release privileges, serve five years on post release control, fined $400 and ordered to continue sexual offender counseling.

On Monday, Miami County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeannine Pratt said Alexander was aware of the victim’s age — 13 years old — and continued a relationship with the minor for a year and a half, and sent graphic photos to the victim.

“You were 22 yearS old when this relationship started,” she said. “You took advantage of her…my job is to protect the public.”

She also ordered Alexander to serve five years on post-release control. He was already registered as a Tier II sex offender in the Shelby County courts. He must register in person every 180-days for 25 years.

Sidney man sentenced to prison