125 Years

Sept. 13, 1893

The beautiful country home of H.C. Carey on Sulphur Heights, a southern suburb of Sidney, was the scene of a happy party last night. The occasion was the entertainment of a number of friends of Miss Clem and Max Carey, the latter having reached his 21st birthday.

———

William Shine, Harry Binkley, Charles Snodgrass, and James Driscoll are camping about three miles down the river.

100 Years

Sept. 13, 1918

Reports submitted to the Educational Division of the Ohio War Savings committee by superintendents of the Shelby county schools, indicate the schools in this county have sold $31,010.54 in War Savings stamps since last January. This gives the county a per capita sale of $6.11 among the school children and places it in 35th position, in relation to other counties in the state.

———

The Shelby County Draft Board has received instructions to draft first men 19 through 36 years of age from the newest list of registrants.

75 Years

Sept. 13, 1943

Purchases of war bonds by Shelby county residents took a big jump over the weekend when it was announced today that the official figure for the first two days of the Third War Loan drive is $357,299 as a result of several large subscriptions.

———

Fire of an undetermined origin completely destroyed the old Monger homestead, two miles north of Botkins shortly after noon on Sunday. The Monger family was not at home at the time the blaze was discovered by four soldiers who were driving by in a jeep. Efforts by the Botkins Fire Department and volunteers saved other buildings, but most of the personal possessions of the family and furnishings were lost.

———

Six additional Italian warships have surrendered to the British at Malta, bringing the total to 52 held by the allies.

50 Years

Sept. 13, 1968

Mr. and Mrs. Paul Workman of Anna, teachers in Shelby County schools, received master’s degrees in music this summer at Colorado State College, Greeley, Colo.

Mrs. Janice Workman teaches vocal music at Houston school. He teaches instrumental music at Anna school. Workman is a former member of the Ohio State University marching band. Both took their undergraduate work at Ohio State. Workman directs the choir at the First United Methodist Church, Sidney.

———

Miss Kay Hall and Miss Linda Elsass are alto members of the Bluffton College A Cappella Choir for the 1968-69 season at Bluffton College, Bluffton.

Miss Hall, a sophomore at the college, is a daughter of Mrs. and Mrs. Gilbert Hall, Sidney. Miss Elsass is a senior and is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Orvil Elsass, Anna.

25 Years

Sept. 13, 1993

Employees of Sidney Dairy Products Inc. received word only a few minutes prior that an attorney for Cardinal Foods Inc., accompanied by Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies, would come and close the 63-year-old business located at 507 N. Miami Ave.

“We still have drivers out on the road” as officials arrived to shut down the business, she said.

———

Wilson Memorial Hospital was among the recipients of the semiannual Beautification Awards presented by the Business Development Committee of Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce. Wilson Hospital was recognized for its continued efforts to improve its landscaping, including the new emergency room addition.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-8.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org