Beavercreek Police release names of suspects

BEAVERCREEK — The identities of the three robbery suspects captured in Botkins Wednesday have been released by the Beavercreek Police Department.

Trevon McIntosh, 23, Jordan Ellis-Joseph Bates, 26, and Antonio Kellog, 28, all of the Detroit, Michigan-area, are in custody in jail. They face theft and receiving stolen property charges, which are third degree felonies.

According to the Beavercreek Police Department, two of the suspects entered the Jared jewelry store in Beavercreek, while the third suspect stayed in the vehicle. The suspects yelled for everyone to get down. One of the suspects used a hammer to strike a glass case and gain access to the jewelry. They stole approximately $200,000 worth of jewelry and fled the scene in the vehicle waiting in the parking lot.

A trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol was on Interstate 75 and observed the vehicle, a 2019 dark gray Dodge Caravan bearing Michigan registration, moving north. The officer, Sidney Police and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle took off.

The suspects exited the highway onto County Road 25A and continued north, prompting OSP to request additional units from Botkins to aid in the pursuit, which reached speeds of more than 115 mph.

Officers had attempted to set up spikes in order to slow the suspects, but the vehicle fled past before the spikes could be put in place, and Botkins PD then joined the pursuit, continuing north on 25A.

The suspects made a right turn at high speed onto Warren Street, in Botkins, causing the vehicle to crash into the curb, nearly rolling the vehicle and braking an axle. The suspects then abandoned their vehicle and fled on foot.

An OSP plane was flying over the area in Botkins and directed law enforcement officials to each suspect.

OSP was able to recover most of the stolen property following their pursuit and apprehension of the suspects.

According to Beavercreek Police, the Greene County prosecutor is reviewing the case and additional charges may be filed against the suspects.

While the search for the suspects was ongoing Wednesday, both Botkins and Anna Local Schools were in lock down status.