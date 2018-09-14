Death threats during an outburst at Job and Family Services office results in indictment

SIDNEY – Death threats and others verbal shouts of bombing the building, made during an emotional outburst at the Shelby County Department of Job and Family Services, has led to a former Sidney man being indicted. A warrant was issued for his arrest following the issuance of the indictment.

On Monday, the Shelby County grand jury handed down indictments on a variety of charges for 14 people. They will be arraigned on Sept. 17 in Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

Dwight Adrian McNeal, 43, Lima, was charged with aggravated menacing, a fifth-degree felony. McNeal has three previous assault-related convictions in Shelby Court courts since 2002 while living at various Sidney addresses.

According to Sidney Police, on Aug. 17 at 8:35 a.m., McNeal was meeting with a female caseworker when he became enraged. He allegedly told her he would cause her serious injury, threatened to shoot her, and that he would blow up the building, a governmental facility located at 227 S. Ohio Ave.

Police report the encounter did not escalate physically and the victim was not injured.

A Sidney man currently incarcerated at the Shelby County Jail was charged with domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.

James Marchel, 47, allegedly injured a female family member on July 17. He has a previous domestic violence conviction in Shelby County.

In a home invasion case, John A. Walker Jr., 29, 240 Pomeroy Ave., was indicted on charges of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, and, for violating a protection order, a third-degree felony.

Walker is accused of forcibly entering a home on Red Feather Drive, shoving the occupant, and committed a theft. He had been court ordered to stay 500 feet away from the victim.

Sidney couple accused in bank card theft

Other indictments include:

• Jacob S. Martin, 24, and Elizabeth M. Cotterman, 31, both of 934 Buckeye Ave. Apt. 313, were indicted on similar charges from a July 16 arrest regarding allegedly stolen U.S. Bank ATM cards.

Martin was charged was charged with theft, a fifth-degree felony, for being in possession of a debit/credit card without permission of the owner. Cotterman was charged with receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony, when she was supposedly found in possession of a stolen debit/credit card.

• Newell Frederick Williams, 34, at large, receiving stolen property, fourth-degree felony, receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony, aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and, driving under suspension, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.

Williams is accused of receiving a stolen minivan and license plate. He was also found in possession of methamphetamine and to be driving on a suspended license when he was arrested on Aug. 30.

• Daniel Lee Hewitt, 37, 10071 Hoying Road, Anna, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies. He was arrested on Sept. 1 allegedly in possession of methamphetamine.

• Amanda M. Williams, 34, Wapakoneta, aggravated trafficking, a second-degree felony, and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. She was arrested for allegedly selling methamphetamine in the vicinity of a child.

• Paul J. Treon, 24, Piqua, receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony. He supposedly was in possession of a Club Cadet lawn mower owned by Quality Steel Fabricating.

• Justin D. Bey, 22, 537 Amelia Court, aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony. He was arrested Sept. 3 for allegedly selling methamphetamine near a juvenile.

• Michael Lambert, 37, Piqua, breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. He is accused of entering a garage at 206 W. South St., Anna with the intent to commit a theft on June 27.

• Kimberly Hicks, 29, 210 Washington St., failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. She is accused of failing to appear in court for a pretrial hearing.

• Carl Crawford, 23, at large, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, both fifth-degree felonies. He was arrested Sept. 3 allegedly in possession of Fentanyl and methamphetamine.

• Darrick Roesser, 704 East Ave., aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was arrested on Aug. 24 supposedly in possession of Fentanyl.

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

