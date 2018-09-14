A hero’s farewell

A funeral procession for retired Botkins firefighter Ed Burden led by Botkins fire engines drives past the Botkins fire house Friday, Sept. 14. Burden was a 40-year veteran of the Botkins Fire Department. Burden died Monday, Sept. 10. Mass of Christian Burial was held at Immaculate Conception Church Friday morning. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher did a final call for service over the department’s airwaves in Burden’s honor at the end of the service.

