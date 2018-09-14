On the agendas

Civil Service Commission

SIDNEY — The Civil Service Commission will be meeting on Monday, Sept. 17, beginning at 2 p.m. in the Sidney Council Chambers Room of the Municipal Building located at 201 W. Poplar St. The meeting is to certify the eligibility list for the position of police officer.

Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals

SIDNEY —The Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals will meet on Monday, Sept. 17, at 4 p.m. in council chambers.

The board will consider the request of Sidney Truck & Auto Repair for a conditional use permit for motor vehicle repairs at 1999 Fair Road in the community business district. And also, the board will consider the request of Dave Curl for a conditional use permit for an expansion of a residential use to construct a garage at 343 Park St. in the local business district.

Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education

PIQUA — The Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education will meet Monday, Sept. 17, at 6 p.m. at the Adams Board Room. Prior to the meeting, a board welcome reception will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the Wilson Atrium.

Various reports will be given to the board in addition to accepting donations, approving out-of-district learning experiences, employment of staff, approving stipends for advisers and approving resignations.

Sidney City Schools Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Schools Board of Education will meet Monday, Sept. 17, at 6 p.m. at the board of education office. Items on the agenda include accepting a resignation, employing classified and classified substitutes, substitute teachers and awarding supplemental contracts for a baseball, a football coach and athletic event staff and approving an out-of-state trip for the high school choir to New York City and Philadelphia.

Miami Conservancy District Board of Directors

DAYTON — The Board of Directors of the Miami Conservancy District and its Subdistricts will meet Tuesday, Sept. 18, at 12:30 p.m. at the district office, 38 E. Monument Ave., Dayton. The meeting will be preceded by a work session starting at 10 a.m.

Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services

TROY — The Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services will meet Wednesday, Sept. 19, at 6:45 p.m. in the Marianne Helmlinger Board Room, 1100 Wayne St., Suite 4000, Troy.

Sidney-Shelby County Board of Health

SIDNEY — The Sidney-Shelby County Board of Health will meet at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 19, in the Health Department conference room, 202 W. Poplar St.

The board will consider a prosecutor motion for civil and criminal action concerning four Schwartz properties in Maplewood, changing the status of an employee from part time to full time and hold a public hearing and give second reading to a resolution to change the fee schedule.

Shelby County Board of Elections

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Elections will meet Thursday, Sept. 20, at 7:30 a.m. at the board office. Items on the agenda include ADA/SOS inspections, ballot orders, polling location agreement, allocating voting equipment, stress test/cyber security update, voting equipment purchase update, social media consideration/process. and an executive session for a personnel matter.