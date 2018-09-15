125 Years

Sept. 15, 1893

The report that there was a case of smallpox in Sidney is a mistake. A seven-year-old daughter of James Birch, who lives in the fourth ward, was supposed to have it. Her home is in Muncie, Ind., where smallpox is raging and last Sunday she came to Sidney. she was taken ill on Monday. Yesterday the coroner was called and found it to be only a case of vaccina, or cowpox.

———

Collins and Bottenburg, scenic artists of Pittsburg are engaged in painting a new curtain and some new scenery at the Monumental building. The new curtain will be ready to go up Monday night.

———

W.T. Barger left today for Columbus where he expects to resume his studies in the Starling Medical College.

100 Years

Sept. 15, 1918

A mail pouch containing a large amount of mail from the Sidney post office was stolen from a truck at the Big Four depot about 9 o’clock last night. The stolen pouch was recovered about 8 o’clock this morning in the rear of the depot. It has been slit open with a knife and its contents rifled. The pouch contained a lot of registered mail, much of which had been torn open.

———

Six of the Phi Delta Kappa fraternity members, leaving in a few days to enlist with students army training corps, were complimented with a farewell smoker in the Phi Delta rooms in the Citizens Bank building. They included; Robert Kaser, Robert Stump, and Ralph Duffey to Miami University; Franklin Blue, to Otterbein; Harold Knauer, to Ohio State, and William Klipstine, to the University of Michigan.

75 Years

Sept. 15, 1943

The greatest aerial assault in the history of the Northwest African Air Force, with more than 2,000 sorties flown against German positions, lashed at the Nazis near Salerno today.

———

The Shelby County Fair reached its true stride today and promised to reach the annual climax tomorrow in red, white and blue style as on every side in the wares of the farm it was proclaimed that agriculture is contributing magnificently to our national defense. A capacity crown is expected at the grandstand this evening when the radio stars of WLW present the attraction.

50 Years

Sept. 15, 1968

VERSAILLES —- State fire marshal’s deputies ruled the fire in the Gerlach Chevrolet agency was due to defective wiring and set the fire loss to the building at $5,000.

The loss on the contents was still undetermined by the members of the firm which was to have closed its doors Oct. 1. The fire occurred Friday morning at the building on East Main street.

———

Captain Thomas R. Rhees, a Sidney native, has become the second commanding officer of the Naval Air Rework Facility (NARF), Rhode Island’s largest industrial employer.

Born Dec. 19, 1920, in Sidney, he is the son of Mrs. G.U. Rhees and the late Mr. Rhees. A 1938 graduate of Sidney High School, he served in the Mediterranean and Pacific aboard the cruiser USS Boise, in engineering and gunnery, after graduating from the U.S. Naval Academy in June 1943.

25 Years

Sept. 15, 1993

The Sidney Dance company recently held the first monthly meeting of the 1993-94 season. Budgets were approved for this season’s productions which include “Peter Pan,” a musical to be performed at Sidney High School the first weekend in February and a children’s theater production of “Pinocchio,” scheduled for the Cameo Theater the first part of May.

New company members were announced. Company I members are Jennifer Barber, Lisa Bogart, Jason Henschen, Sarah Holthaus, Kathryn Pleiman, Emily Schurr, Jill Westerheide, Nicolette Montana and Elizabeth Fleckenstein, apprentice. Company II members are Erin Barger, Jessica Frantz, Kelly Frantz, Heather Ike, Jennifer Thompson, and Jennifer Wilding. Trier Dearth and Michael Eikenberry are apprentices.

New officers are Dale Given, president; Rod Bulle, vice president; Bill Barlow, treasurer; and Ollie Anthony, secretary. The board is preparing for the patron and corporate fund raising campaigns to be conducted throughout the fall and winter months.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

