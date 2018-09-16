The civil war comes to Tawawa Park

Rolling a hoop down a hill for fun are, left to right, Sam Ling, 4, of Ashland, son of Becky and Bobby Ling, Hayden Rogers, 6, his sister Natalie Rogers, 9, both of Wellington, children of Melissa and Steven Rogers. The trio were dressed as children of Union soldiers at Tawawa Park Saturday, Sept. 15.

Union Army soldiers get into formation war during a Civil War re-enactment at Tawawa Park Saturday, Sept. 15.

Union Army soldiers march to war during a Civil War re-enactment at Tawawa Park Saturday, Sept. 15.

Sadie Billenstein, left to right, 6, and her sister Abby Billenstein, 7, both of Sidney, learn about old sewing tools from Kay Ruley, of Springfield, during a Civil War re-enactment even at Tawawa Park Saturday, Sept. 17. The sisters are the children of Doug and Janet Billenstein.

Condfederate soldier re-enactor Bob Beck, far right, of Lyndhurst, shows Wade Seeley, 6, of Bellefontaine, how to properly hold a rifle during a Civil War re-enactment event at Tawawa Park Saturday, Sept. 15.

Ruth Horstman, of Cincinnati, used an umbrella for protection from the sun during a Civil War re-enactment even at Tawawa Park Saturday, Sept. 17.

Michael Rhodes, left to right, of Medina, takes a tintype photo of Jeremy Dean and his son’s Codi Dean, 10, and Maddox Dean, 16, all of Norman, Ind., during a Civil War re-enactment event at Tawawa Park Saturday, Sept. 17. The boys are also the children of Kimberly Stevenson.

Bernie Biederman, far right, of Galloway, shows, left to right, Amy Watson, of Columbus, Woody Joslin, of Maplewood, Stella Finkenbine, of Maplewood, how Civil War soldiers how to load and fire a rifle during a Civil War re-enactment even at Tawawa Park Saturday, Sept. 17.

A confederate soldier runs for cover.

A Confederate soldier fires at the Union army during a Civil War re-enactment at Tawawa Park Saturday, Sept. 15.

Union soldiers take aim.