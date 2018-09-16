Enjoying the harvest

Black smith Jack Howison, of Sidney, gives a demonstration at Lake Loramie Harvest Festival Friday, Sept. 14.

Greg Marquis, left, and Paul Snider, both of Anna, look at a refurbished 1920 Briggs-Stratton motor scooter. The scooter was refurbished by Art Gaier, of Versailles, who had it on display at the Lake Loramie Harvest Festival Friday, Sept. 14.

The Fort Loramie Alumni Band performs at Lake Loramie Harvest Festival Saturday, Sept. 15.

Fort Loramie FFA member Hannah Siegel, 16, of Fort Loramie, daughter of Tony and Jill Siegel, far left, hands a pork sandwich to Shirley Frey, of Osgood, at Lake Loramie Harvest Festival Saturday, Sept. 15. Helping at the Fort Loramie FFA food booth are second from left, Leslie Allen, 15, daughter of Scott and Tracy Allen, and Hailey Sherman, 15, both of Fort Loramie, daughter of Kim Hoelscher and Brian Sherman.

Mara Slavik, 5, and her mom, Mandee Slavik, both of Rockford, look at soap in an Eileen’s Natural Soaps display at Lake Loramie Harvest Festival Saturday, Sept. 15. Mara is also the daughter of Matt Slavik.

Olivia Welch, 2, of Fort Loramie, daughter of Monica and Travis Welch, watches a Bible puppet show at Lake Loramie Harvest Festival Saturday, Sept. 15.

Emry Spradlin, 2, of Russia, daughter of Amy and Jason Spradlin, tries out her new toy duck bought for her in the craft section of the Lake Loramie Harvest Festival Saturday, Sept. 15.

Ruth, left, John Peters, of Versailles, carry a potted mum away from the Lake Loramie Harvest Festival Friday, Sept. 14.

Jillian Collier, of Urbana, tends to her 1914 Fairbanks-Morris engine at Lake Loramie Harvest Festival Friday, Sept. 14.

Dan Schmiesing, of Anna, parks his 1961 Allis-Chalmers D10 tractor at the Lake Loramie Harvest Festival Saturday, Sept. 15.