A walk in the woods

Andrea Rodeheffer, 17, of Fort Loramie, daughter of Scott and Brenda Rodeheffer, puts Lakeview Trail brochures she made into a box she installed as part of her Girl Scout Gold Award project which included trail signs. Rodeheffer took a group of people on a walk along Lakeview Trail to see her 13 signs Saturday, Sept. 15. Before the walk Shelby County Commissioner Tony Bornhorst presented Rodeheffer with a certificate of achievement.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News