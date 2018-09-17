125 Years

Sept. 17, 1893

Owing to the fact that Monday is show day and many children will be anxious to see the John Robinson circus parade, it has been decided to adjourn the schools at the hour of the morning recess, which will give ample time for all to see the show. Parents are asked to cooperate.

———

N.C. DeWeese and Son will open their new storeroom on Monday. The owners claim they “now have the largest and best lighted store room between Dayton and Toledo.”

100 Years

Sept. 17, 1918

Tabulation of the registration in Shelby County last Thursday shows a total of 2,834 registered. Of this number, 2,779 were native born; 19 naturalized and 12 others were foreign born but were naturalized by the naturalization of their fathers. There were eight foreign born who have taken out first papers, and 15 were aliens who have not taken out papers.

———

Twenty years ago today, Co. L, of the Third Ohio Infantry returned to Sidney from the Spanish American War to a big demonstration in their honor.

75 Years

Sept. 17, 1943

William Bauer, of this city, bought both the grand champion and reserve champion 4-H steers at the auction held this afternoon. Fred Egbert’s grand champion sold for $25 per hundredweight, and Harold Harrod’s reserve champion went for $23. The 83rd annual Shelby County Fair will close tonight with the WLW Boone County Jamboree.

———

Word was received here today of the death of Ensign John Hopkins, former basketball coach and physical education instructor at Sidney High school in 1937 and 1938. Stricken with paralysis in May, his death occurred at the Marine hospital in New York.

50 Years

Sept. 17, 1968

Plans for a “Conversation Piece” type of program to be held Wednesday, Sept. 25, under the auspices of the Shelby county chapter of the American Cancer Society, were revealed today.

Scheduled to be held in the Sidney High school auditorium at 8 p.m., the program will feature Phil Donahue, host for the Phil Donahue show on WLW-D TV2, Dayton.

———

JACKSON CENTER – The Emil Stiefel Stockyard on East Jackson street has been sold to Gail W. Fogt, of R.R. 1, Anna, who took over the business Saturday.

Stiefel, who has operated the business for the past 39 years, said today he will remain with Fogt for a few weeks to help him with the takeover. Fogt, who farms 130 acres on State Route 119, east of IS 75, said he plans to change the name to the Fogt Stockyard.

25 Years

Sept 17, 1993

Sidney City Council Monday night approved ordinances to refinance the remaining debt on the wastewater treatment plant, a move that City Finance Officer Michael Puckett estimates will save the city $175,000 annually. He noted that the refinancing will not extend the city’s debt, with the notes still scheduled to be paid off by 2007, the original due date.

The city will be saving money not only from the refinancing but from an upgrade in the city’s bond rating. Puckett reported that the city recently had its bond rating upgraded by Moody’s Rating Service, a New Your-based agency that rates all public and private debt.

The city went from a “B-aa1” rating to an “A” rating. A better bond rating means that the city can get a lower, better interest rate. Puckett agreed that the bond rating upgrade was a coup for the city. “That’s a large step for the City of Sidney. We’re in the same class as many large cities,” he told council.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-11.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org