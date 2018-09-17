Cause of Dollar General fire is undetermined

SIDNEY — The investigation into the cause of the Sunday afternoon Dollar General fire is undetermined, the Sidney Fire Department ruled.

Sidney firefighters were dispatched at 11:57 a.m. to a report of a structure fire at 450 W. Russell Road, according to a press release from the Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services. The structure is a single-story commercial building that houses a Dollar General store.

On arrival firefighters found a fire on the outside of the building near the front door. The fire had just begun to reach the inside of the building when it was extinguished. Fire personnel quickly checked the attic space and the rest of the building with no other fire found, the release said.

Damage was estimated at $25,000 to the structure and up to $500,000 to the contents. The damage to the contents was caused by the large amount of smoke from the fire. Firefighters were on the scene for approximately one hour.

There were no reported injuries to civilians or firefighters during the firefighting operations.

After investigation the cause of the fire is undetermined.