Pumpkinfest adds homebrew competition to festival

NEW BREMEN – The New Bremen Pumpkinfest and Artisan Showcase, scheduled for Friday, Sept. 28-29, is a harvest-style festival in celebration of music, art, food, football, friends and family, according to Amanda Hurley, event co-president. The event is located at the Crown Pavilion off Plum Street.

“A few new events this year are a homebrew competition on Friday, plus free pony rides for children and a Rubik’s cube workshop and competition on Saturday,” said Hurley.

Friday kicks off at 4 p.m. with the “happy hour and a half” featuring drink specials. Kid’s inflatables will be available and entertainment will be provided by Roger DeMange from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and Another Round from 8 p.m. to midnight. The food tent, opening at 5 p.m., will have pumpkin- flavored selections from pumpkin brats and pumpkin pie.

Home brew competition winners will get the opportunity to brew their beer at Lake Rat Brewing in Celina.

Saturday begins with a pumpkin pancake breakfast at 7 a.m., prepared by the New Bremen Cub Scouts. The food tent re-opens at 11 a.m. The Great Pumpkin Roll Bike Ride at 8:30 a.m. with riders of all ages and skill levels welcome.

The Artisan Showcase & Marketplace will return on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. featuring over 25 local vendors offering a variety of items for sale including chainsaw sculptures, photography, glass blowing, jewelry, paintings, home décor and more.

New this year are social painting and “maker sessions” where people will also be able to express their own creativity. At the makers sessions festival goers can sign up to make a painted pallet sign, make a concrete planter or enjoy a wine tasting. For more information and to sign up for social painting or a maker session visit the Artisan Showcase Facebook page.

Saturday’s youth entertainment and activities include the annual kid’s pie eating contest, sidewalk chalk contest, kids inflatables, face painting and kids social painting.

Back this year will be the Touch-a-Truck event where kids can climb into community firetrucks, police vehicles and construction equipment. The free pony rides are from 3 to 6 p.m.

Saturday’s entertainment on the main stage will provide a variety of country, rock, and pop music from local performers. The Krew plays from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Kevin and the Others from 1 to 4 p.m., Kaitlyn Schmit and The Move from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. The final performance of the evening will be Nashville Crush from 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.

This year again features craft beer from six local breweries including Moeller Brew Barn, Tailspin Brewing Company, Lake Rat Brewing, Yellow Springs Brewery, Municipal Brew Works. New this year is Endless Pint Brewing. Wine and domestic beers will also be available to compliment the great food selection and sports fans will be able to watch the Buckeyes game on a projector screen.

On Saturday evening, between band breaks, His and Hers raffle prizes will be drawn. Prizes include dinner and a movie for a year, a $600 True Value or Gilberg Furniture gift card, an Akorn Smoker, a $100 New Bremen Massage Clinic gift card, craft beer for a year, and FitBits. Raffle tickets can be purchased at the Pumpkinfest website, listed below.

“This year the Pumpkinfest committee is also contributing back to the community, donating $25,000 to the Miami Erie Canal Towpath Fitness Improvement project that aims to purchase and install fitness equipment and bike rental kiosks along the Miami Erie canal towpath,” said Hurley

For a full schedule of events, to register for the homebrew competition, or the bike ride or to buy raffle tickets visit website www.newbremenpumpkinfest.com. For updates, follow New Bremen Pumpkinfest and Artisan Showcase on Facebook.

Rosaline Case, of Minster, daughter of Tiffany Case and Jerry Dudgeon, competes in the Kids Sidewalk Chalk Contest at the 2017 New Bremen Pumpkinfest. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_SDN092517Pumpkinfest6.jpg Rosaline Case, of Minster, daughter of Tiffany Case and Jerry Dudgeon, competes in the Kids Sidewalk Chalk Contest at the 2017 New Bremen Pumpkinfest.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

