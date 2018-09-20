Jury returns not guilty verdict in domestic violence case; drug charges lead to jail time

SIDNEY – A daylong jury trial resulted in a not guilty verdict for a city man accused of domestic violence. Other cases brought about several incarceration orders in Shelby County Common Pleas Court recently.

On Tuesday, Sept. 18, Antoine D. Cunningham, 39, 1515 Kenwood Drive Apt. 11, chose to take his case before a jury and Judge James Stevenson. He was indicted on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.

Cunningham was accused of punching a female household member in the face on Nov. 4, 2017. It was noted in court that he was previously convicted of domestic violence on Nov. 6, 2016, in Shelby County.

The 12-member jury returned a not guilty verdict later that afternoon, according to online court records.

James Oliphant, 42, incarcerated, was sentenced to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC) for 12 months on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He is found guilty of having drugs when arrested on Aug. 12, 2017.

Originally, he was placed on five years community control, fined $300 and assessed court costs. He was ordered to participate in the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation program in Lima at that time.

Jessica Work, 32, incarcerated, was sentenced to 12 months at the ODRC Reformatory for Women in Marysville as part of a probation violation. The sentence will be served consecutively of a conviction in Miami County.

Work was placed on community control sanctions after she pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. The Miami County cases resulted in a probation violation.

Stevenson noted in online court records that Work’s history of involvement with illegal drugs was a factor in his sentencing.

Jeffrey Epley, 43, 521 N. Wagner Ave., received a nine-month prison sentence during a recent pretrial hearing. Through plea negotiations, he pleaded guilty to an amended charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

He was arrested on June 28 in possession of Methamphetamine.

Nathan L. Jelks, 26, incarcerated, was ordered to serve 90 days in the Shelby County Jail when his probation was revoked. He was originally found guilty of trafficking in drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

Before, he was sentenced to five years of community control, ordered to successfully complete drug and alcohol counseling, was fined $300 and assessed court costs. He had tested positive for drug use by the probation department leading to the revocation.

Tyrena McCrary, 34, Cincinnati, was ordered to spend 10 days in the county jail as part of her probation violation ruling. She was convicted of attempted forgery, a first-degree misdemeanor.

On Dec. 23, 2015, McCrary cashed a fraudulent payroll check at Meyer’s Garage. Her probation was revoked due to her not making scheduled payments for restitution, court costs and probation fees. Upon her release, McCrary will remain on community control sanctions previously in place.

Welfare fraud payback

Other cases include:

• Amber L. White, 39, Christiansburg, Ohio, was ordered to served 30 days in the county jail’s work release program beginning Oct. 1, when she was sentenced on Monday.

She was found guilty of attempted illegal use of supplemental nutrition or WIC program benefits, a fourth-degree felony. She was discovered fraudulently accepting and using food assistance benefits in the amount of $18,574 from May 2013 through October 2017.

White was also found to have made false statements on applications for Medicaid assistance. Court records indicate she fraudulently received $7,184.38 in benefits from May 2013 through November 2017. She was ordered to pay $25,758. 38 in restitution for the benefits received.

Stevenson placed her on five years of community control, ordered her to maintain employment, successfully complete drug rehabilitation, and assessed her the court costs.

• Beau Robert Harrison, 47, Powell, Oho, failed to appear for a pretrial hearing and had his bond revoked. The bonding company has until Nov. 2 to bring Harrison to court.

He is charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, a fourth-degree felony. Court records indicate he has three prior impaired driving convictions.

• Amber M. Crosley, 29, at large, trafficking in drugs, a fifth-degree felony, was sentenced to five years of community control, continue to receive drug and alcohol counseling, was fined $200 and court costs.

She was arrested on Oct. 17, 2016, in possession of cocaine.

• Vickie Napier, 57, 1441 River Road, received five years of community control on an amended charge of attempted aggravated possession of drugs. She was also ordered to obtain drug and alcohol counseling, and, assessed court costs.

She was arrested on April 2 in possession of Methamphetamine.

• Anthony D. Taylor, 22, Piqua, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of attempted aggravated possession of drugs, a first-degree misdemeanor, during a status conference. He was arrested with Methamphetamine on May 19.

He faces a maximum of 180 days in jail and a $1,000 fine when sentenced on Oct. 30.

• Matthew Padalino, 29, 208 Main St., Port Jefferson, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of attempted failure to provide a change of address, a fourth-degree felony, during a status conference.

He was ordered to jail on a $5,000 bond. He will be sentenced on Oct. 16.

• Crystal L. Keaton, 40, 1001 Fourth Ave. Lot 1, entered a guilty plea to aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs, both fifth-degree felonies, during a status conference.

She was arrested on March 2 in possession of Methamphetamine and cocaine. She faces a maximum of two years in prison and a $5,000 fine when sentenced.

• Trevelle Scott, 42, Dayton, pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted failure to comply with the order of a police officer, a fourth-degree felony during his final pretrial.

He faces a maximum of 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine when sentenced on Oct. 16.

• Ashley N. Eichelberger, 33, 21534 Tawawa St., had charges regarding a probation violation dismissed. She had been charged for testing positive for drugs.

• William B. Gillespie, 22, at large, was sentenced to five years of community control on a charge of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was also ordered to obtain drug and alcohol counseling, fined $200, and assessed court costs.

He was arrested on March 6 in possession of cocaine.

• Mark Crim Jr., 29, Detroit, Michigan, was placed on five years of community control on a charge of identity fraud, a fifth-degree felony. He was also ordered to obtain drug and alcohol counseling, fined him $300, and, assessed the court costs.

The case was transferred to probation officers in Michigan.

• Stephen Hendershot, 21, 744 Brooklyn Ave. Apt. 31A, has been permitted to participate in a drug rehabilitation program in lieu of jail time. He was found guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, and two counts of possession of drugs, all fifth-degree felonies.

The case is pending until the results of the rehab program are completed.

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

