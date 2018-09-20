In violation of codes

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Health is starting legal action against four Maplewood families who have failed to comply to an agreement concerning living conditions on their property.

At Wednesday’s meeting, the Board of Health found the Schwartz family of Maplewood had not complied with any of the variances established at its June meeting. Some representatives of the family were present as well as Jeremy Fryman, representative of the National Committee of Amish Religious Freedom out of Pennsylvania. Assistant County Prosecutor Eric Ambos attended the meeting via telephone.

“I am here to represent the Schwartz family to tell you some of the compromises we have made in other counties to help to mitigate this situation and keep it from going to court,” said Fryman.

“They are currently in violation of the housing code in regards to their water systems and the subsequent privies that have been built on the land in violation of the discussions previously had. There are violations in civil and criminal court,” said Ambos.

None of the representatives for the Schwartz family spoke.

After hearing Fryman’s presentation, the board decided that all compromises proposed by Fryman had been agreed on by the board and the Schwartz family previously. Because of the Schwartz family’s neglect to make an effort on any of the compromises, the board voted to give the case to the County Prosecutor’s office for legal action.

According the board of health’s agenda, the families involved in the environmental health report are Daniel J. Schwartz, 21450 State Route 47, Maplewood; Jake R. Schwartz, 21500 State Route 47, Maplewood; Henry A. Schwartz, 21690 State Route 47, Maplewood; and Joseph A. Schwartz, 21720 State Route 47, Maplewood.

In addition, the Board:

• Accepted Jannel O’Leary as a full-time employee. She was previously a part-time employee.

• Learned the Harm Reduction Program has determined that Syphilis is the new high concern area.

• Learned flu vaccines are currently available and are recommended.

The board’s next meeting will be held on Oct. 17 at 7 p.m.

