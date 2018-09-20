Commissioners hear jail project proposals

SIDNEY — Shelby County Commissioners are reviewing three presentations concerning the redesign of the prisoner intake area at the Shelby County Jail.

Two of the presentations were made Thursday, Sept. 20, while the third one was made earlier to the commissioners. The three firms vying for the project are K2M Design of Columbus, Garmann/Miller & Associates Inc. of Minster and DLZ of Columubus. K2M Design presented four options for the project, while Garmann/Miller and DLZ presented an overview of their company and the proposed project.

The overview of the project will allow the jail officials to have a secure vestibule and vehicle Sallyport that is used for inmate and staff entry from the outside of the building. The project must follow the Ohio Minimum Jail Standards, which were established in April 2018. Other items to be considered in the construction include 60-foot holding cells with vision panels, strip search, clothing exchange area and property storage.

Included in the project is updating the HVAC system so the inmate intake area is separated from the rest of the jail. This for the containment of potential hazardous chemicals and dust spills.

Commissioner Tony Bornhorst asked both companies Thursday when they would be available to start. K2M Design said they could start Monday, while Garmann/Miller said they would be able to schedule to project into their assignments.

Bornhorst thanked Vic Williamson and Scott Maloney of K2M Design for putting together the four options, which included estimated costs for each one.

The commissioners said they plan to review all three companies and discuss the project with jail officials before a final decision is made. It’s anticipated they will hire a firm within the next two weeks.

During their meeting, Sept. 6, the commissioners authorized advertising for bids for a Fair Road bridge-reconstruction project. Bids must be submitted by 11 a.m., Oct. 18.

By Melanie Speicher mspeicher@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4822.

