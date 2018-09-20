House fire under control

A Jackson Center firefighter looks out a smoke-filled window in a house on fire at 13490 Pasco-Montra Road east of Anna around 5 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 20. Firefighters from Anna, Botkins and Van Buren Township also responded. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office directed traffic. The fire was quickly brought under control.

