House fire under control

A Jackson Center firefighter looks out a smoke-filled window in a house on fire at 13490 Pasco-Montra Road east of Anna around 5 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 20. Firefighters from Anna, Botkins and Van Buren Township also responded. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office directed traffic. The fire was quickly brought under control.
